Robot wolf protects Japanese towns from bears

More
Japanese towns have deployed a robot wolf with flashing lights to scare away bears that have become a problem in the countryside.
0:50 | 11/11/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Robot wolf protects Japanese towns from bears
Well. Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"Japanese towns have deployed a robot wolf with flashing lights to scare away bears that have become a problem in the countryside. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"74159653","title":"Robot wolf protects Japanese towns from bears","url":"/International/video/robot-wolf-protects-japanese-towns-bears-74159653"}