'Rotten to the core': Inside the Israeli and IDF system of incarcerating Palestinians

ABC News’ Britt Clennett investigates stories of whistleblowers and a freed Palestinian prisoner who allege violent abuse inside prisons run by Israel and its military.

September 4, 2024

