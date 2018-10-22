Transcript for Saudi Arabia finally acknowledges death of Jamal Khashoggi

And now we want to get to the latest on the assassination that Washington Post columnist the Saudi story about what really happened to Jamal could show he seems to be changing yet again. And Molly hunters in Istanbul with the latest on that Molly what is saying now. Paid and that's great seems to be changing or attaining a kind of every gain Abbott coming to punish you were back at the consulate. In Istanbul up there is the door of course that we showed you so frequently since not to respect kind of and I bring out straight landry's C there's still police barricades. And that's the door that we sought to mock and Toby walk in on October 2 that's also. Where Saudi officials first said Diane three weeks ago that he walked out on his on free well now over the weekend we were we received an official statement. From the saudis saying that actually he walked in and there is a fist fight and that is how he died now a couple days later we spoke with a Saudi official who told us that actually. It wasn't a fist fight it wasn't a Roth because that would require kind of I I imagine at this site and is kind of two guys going attic. It this Saudi official told ABC news just two days ago that he walked and there is a physical altercation of some kind and then he was put in a choke hold and I had the Saudi official told us that the total cold is what killed him. And the guy who put him and it's Hochul Diane this is important is going to be eighteen individuals. Who is now detained said that's us pretty long way to go in three weeks but we're still all kind of flabbergasted that it took the saudis three weeks even to come up with that. It is and. Yeah I know you that the original story was on how he walked out of his own free will. Now in new reports are saying there's some video showing an apparent body double. Of Jamal could show you blocking out just after the killing what we know about that. Danza this is a CNN report and it's on Turkish television as well said that I Turkish official has released to CNN. Alleged surveillance video that shows a guy who looks like a lot like Schumacher showed he walking out of bed this consulate right behind me. I'm and then going to the Blue Mosque which is one of the biggest tourist attractions going to a restaurant. Walking along the street and then finally disposing of his clothes this is. All I'm confirmed by ABC news and this is alleged surveillance video it is compelling to look at the we have not come for in this Diane. No it's so confusing about this is that why did the saudis bring Omar. A Jamal could show he lookalike if this was on accident they said they said it was just a physical altercation that got out of hand it was a chokehold we didn't need to do it. But they brought over a body double Diane M minus fifteen guys that came over. This is not adding up. Doesn't sound like we've heard the last of this investigation Molly hunter from this stumble Turkey. Molly thanks.

