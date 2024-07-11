Search underway for 14-year-old Utah girl missing in Mexico

Elizabeth "Ely" Gonzalez, 14, was last seen on June 30, according to the FBI.

July 11, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live