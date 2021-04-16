Transcript for ‘Secrets of the Whales’ shows never-before-seen whale behavior

Working so it's justice affecting. But they've chosen to perform as a grim for decades. Only today. He can't take dedicated fan trying to track them down. National Geographic Explorer and world famous whale photographer. Brian scary. These giant animals forty. Three feet long you know 5070. Tons. I would like today didn't answer for how it's all working in exactly what's going on down. These are highly social animals may be even more than we ever comprehend. Brian spent weeks trying to find and document this type of feeding. This is Sony it humpback whale. It's have a culture and own their own. You know these are not just big fish swimming around in the ocean there's a lot more cognition. Here's social behaviors and they've worked cooperatively. They have won these bonds these relationships. Clearly there's complexity that's occurring on a very high level.

