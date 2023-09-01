Shark chasing seal almost knocks kayaker out of vessel

A kayaker captured his vessel almost flipping from a shark chasing a seal in Waihau Bay, New Zealand. The kayaker was unscathed, saying, "The scene was exhilarating and I was in awe."

September 1, 2023

