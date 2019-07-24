Transcript for Singapore seizes record $12.9M of elephant ivory

Authorities and Singapore have made a record seizure in ivory trade stopping nearly thirteen. Million dollars an elephant ivory. From entering the market look at that the nearly ten tons. Of ivory was coming from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and headed to Vietnam through Singapore. The seizure also included more than thirteen tons of Palin scales ripped from their scaly ant eaters who were one of the most trafficked mammals on earth. Singapore says it is committed to the efforts to curb the illegal wildlife trek. And.

