Singapore seizes record $12.9M of elephant ivory

More
Singapore authorities have seized a record 8.8 metric tons of ivory that is believed to have come from nearly 300 African elephants.
0:35 | 07/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Singapore seizes record $12.9M of elephant ivory
Authorities and Singapore have made a record seizure in ivory trade stopping nearly thirteen. Million dollars an elephant ivory. From entering the market look at that the nearly ten tons. Of ivory was coming from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and headed to Vietnam through Singapore. The seizure also included more than thirteen tons of Palin scales ripped from their scaly ant eaters who were one of the most trafficked mammals on earth. Singapore says it is committed to the efforts to curb the illegal wildlife trek. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:35","description":"Singapore authorities have seized a record 8.8 metric tons of ivory that is believed to have come from nearly 300 African elephants.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"64532208","title":"Singapore seizes record $12.9M of elephant ivory","url":"/International/video/singapore-seizes-record-129m-elephant-ivory-64532208"}