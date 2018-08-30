Small leak discovered on Russian side of International Space Station, NASA says

Crew members initially slowed the pressure leak with polymer tape and are working on a more comprehensive, long-term repair.
0:32 | 08/30/18

Transcript for Small leak discovered on Russian side of International Space Station, NASA says
A tiny crack very small for the International Space Station on the Russian side. Tonight has been fixed oh at home you would use bubble gum and safety pins affix something but yup. Astronauts using a reasonable facsimile 250 miles above the earth they use something called. Captain tape kind of high tech all weather duct tape. And an epoxy saturated gauze to sealed the hole like many do it yourself home repairs though there is they. Small bubble in the blue were told him they're gonna keep an eye on this and make sure it doesn't cause. Any problems or go back out there tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

