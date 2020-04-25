South Koreans take exam in soccer field amid pandemic

Applicants in South Korea took the Insurance Agent Licensing exam outside in a soccer field while adhering to social distancing policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
1:06 | 04/25/20

