Southwestern Iceland sees 1st volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years

More
A long dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life, spilling lava down its two sides.
1:05 | 03/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Southwestern Iceland sees 1st volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":" A long dormant volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland flared to life, spilling lava down its two sides.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"76611819","title":"Southwestern Iceland sees 1st volcanic eruption in nearly 800 years","url":"/International/video/southwestern-iceland-sees-1st-volcanic-eruption-800-years-76611819"}