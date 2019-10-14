Transcript for Study on poverty wins 3 economists in Nobel prize

The raw and Swedish academy of sciences. Has today decided to award these values six prize in economic sciences. In memory of Alfred Nobel and for 2090. Jointly. To IBG energy. Is of the fuel. Michael Kramer. For their experimental approach. To alleviate T clue who. Poverty. This year's prize in the economic science listen. Rewards an approach that it doesn't defines effective ways of reducing global poverty. The new experimental approach. Has pushed their research front chaired forward. In crucial ways. Forest in how close identify the courses of poverty and second. It helps those draw. Conclusions. About cool shall affects all of Paulus is to fight global poverty if. And finally and. If facilitates their analysis of cost effectiveness. Across different options we'll pull this is to reduce global poverty.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.