Sunscreen pollution proves highly toxic to juvenile corals

More
Chemicals commonly found in sunscreen cause permanent DNA damage to coral.
1:45 | 02/14/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sunscreen pollution proves highly toxic to juvenile corals
Oh. It. Then. I. Nineteen. And. A. Yeah. Yeah. The. And didn't he. Yeah. The do. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:45","description":"Chemicals commonly found in sunscreen cause permanent DNA damage to coral.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"68993781","title":"Sunscreen pollution proves highly toxic to juvenile corals","url":"/International/video/sunscreen-pollution-proves-highly-toxic-juvenile-corals-68993781"}