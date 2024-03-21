Survival and hope in war-torn Syria from activist Dr. Amani Ballour’s new memoir

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with author Dr. Amani Ballour about her new book, "The Cave: A Secret Underground Hospital And One Woman's Story Of Survival In Syria."

March 21, 2024

