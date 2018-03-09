Suspect with 'terrorist motive' who allegedly stabbed 2 Americans being questioned

More
The man suspected of having a "terrorist motive" when he stabbed two American tourists in Amsterdam was still being interrogated Sunday by investigators, Dutch authorities told ABC News.
1:07 | 09/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspect with 'terrorist motive' who allegedly stabbed 2 Americans being questioned

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57571211,"title":"Suspect with 'terrorist motive' who allegedly stabbed 2 Americans being questioned","duration":"1:07","description":"The man suspected of having a \"terrorist motive\" when he stabbed two American tourists in Amsterdam was still being interrogated Sunday by investigators, Dutch authorities told ABC News.","url":"/International/video/suspect-terrorist-motive-allegedly-stabbed-americans-questioned-57571211","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.