We turn out to the killing of the Washington Post columnist Jamal could show me a Saudi official. Is now offering a new explanation for how can show he died at that consulate in Istanbul. This comes as president trump appears to be changing course. Slightly accusing the saudis of deception and lies ABC's Molly hunter has the need details for us from Istanbul good morning Molly. Guys good morning that's right so overnight Turkish president says hello make some kind of announcement tomorrow to be the first time we've actually heard him speak publicly about the investigation and all of this while that Saudi story. Just keeps changing. This morning the official Saudi explanation for the death of Washington Post columnist to monkeys showed he has changed once again. Days after blaming a fist fight for his death in Saudi official now tells ABC news. It was a physical altercation went to showed he tried to leave the conflict and one of the accused suspects placed him in a chokehold. According to the Saudi official that choke hold is what killed him. The same Saudi officials says they don't know work showed he's by audience and at some local cooperate or took his body for disposal. Another Saudi official told Reuters his body was rolled up in a rug can show he critic of the Saudi royal family has not been seen since October 2 when he walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Now eighteen saudis are in custody and five top intelligence officials have been fired including. Had been his son as Syria and very close advisor to the crown prince. We are determined to punish those who are responsible. With the support this murder the Saudi foreign minister is standing by the claim that kings some on and the crown prince mean nothing. Echoing president trans line from a few days ago when the president said rogue killers were responsible. Even the senior leadership of intelligence service was not to Wear this this was an operation it was a real cooperation this was an operational individuals. And ended up. Exceeding the authorities and responsibilities they had. And president trump is finally casting doubt on the saudis version of events telling the Washington Post obviously. There's been deception and lies. Now overnight president Tran and Turkish president barely spoke on the phone this saudis are also saying that and the S and kings some on actually called the family of Jamal can show you to express their console condolences. The guy there's no confirmation from his family. Whether that call actually happened canister thanked at those condolences comes in three weeks after he disappeared and eventually died Molly hunter and assemble thank you.

