A timeline of the 2017 protests in Charlottesville and political fallout

More
The "unite the right" rally turned deadly when a suspect drove his car into a crowd of protesters.
2:17 | 08/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A timeline of the 2017 protests in Charlottesville and political fallout

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57017077,"title":"A timeline of the 2017 protests in Charlottesville and political fallout","duration":"2:17","description":"The \"unite the right\" rally turned deadly when a suspect drove his car into a crowd of protesters.","url":"/International/video/timeline-2017-protests-charlottesville-political-fallout-57017077","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.