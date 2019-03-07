Transcript for Total solar eclipse seen in Chile and Argentina, countries go dark for 2 minutes

And guys parts of chi lay and Argentina were completely in the dark yesterday but just a little over two minutes a lie because. Of a highly anticipated total solar eclipse and our rob Marciano didn't miss it rob. I yanked Kimberly land what an experience it was yesterday seeing another total solar eclipse this one and South America the great south American eclipse and a lot of folks that live here and they saw their first one. That they've ever experienced and else of them actually. We're in two years having that spiritual and really emotional experience it is it is area wild swings in and yours your senses me. You're seeing this thing and misguided covered up. The sun it covered up by the moon and the temperatures drop. The light is so. Get so sharp and so difference not like this on stats. And an adult medicis sunset it's it's just almost a billion light that your experience the as it goes to complete darkness the stars come out birds are confused they were line announced Walken and not knowing what to do. And it just it surreal experience and it's hard to put in the words but. We talked to a number of people a lot of Americans that made the trip all the way down here after getting hooked and 27 team. And here's that what some of the had to say about it. The totality from Mary spiritual. For a lot of people and this experience that you don't know what it's a multi sensory experience unlike anything else venture has to offer. We're in Los or any here which had a clear view as well there's a lot of low building so everybody here. Had a view of the solar eclipse even though it's wintertime and a marine cloud layers often an issue here being so close to the Pacific Ocean the next solar eclipse. Is going to be chilly again farther south than here as going to be in December so it'll be summertime so. It'll be a little bit warmer but that says 20/20 and Kimberly. An easy one for all Americans that gets you is going to be in 20/20 4 April 8. They'll slide from Texas. Across the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys often through Western New York walker then it's springtime so. Cloud cover could be an issue. After work on that forecast but. Market downers April 8 224. C a Lincoln really. C and then about marking it down at now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.