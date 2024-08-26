Trump lays wreath to mark 3rd anniversary of Kabul airport attack

Thirteen U.S. service members and at least 170 Afghan civilians were killed in the ISIS-K terrorist attack on Aug. 26, 2021.

August 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live