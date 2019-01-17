Turkish prosecutors seek arrest warrant for NBA player Enes Kanter: Report

More
Turkey is accusing Kanter, who plays for the New York Knicks, of being part of terror group.
2:01 | 01/17/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Turkish prosecutors seek arrest warrant for NBA player Enes Kanter: Report

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60447622,"title":"Turkish prosecutors seek arrest warrant for NBA player Enes Kanter: Report","duration":"2:01","description":"Turkey is accusing Kanter, who plays for the New York Knicks, of being part of terror group.","url":"/International/video/turkish-prosecutors-seek-arrest-warrant-nba-player-enes-60447622","section":"International","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.