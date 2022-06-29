Ukrainian president, first lady attend prayer for Ukraine on Independence Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and first lady Olena Zelenska attend a prayer session for Ukraine to mark the country's 31 years of independence from the Soviet Union.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live