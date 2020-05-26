Unpiloted Japanese cargo ship arrives at the International Space Station More The ship was captured by a robotic arm under the control of a NASA astronaut. It will make one final delivery before its fleet is retired. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Unpiloted Japanese cargo ship arrives at the International Space Station Now. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:58","description":"The ship was captured by a robotic arm under the control of a NASA astronaut. It will make one final delivery before its fleet is retired.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70885996","title":"Unpiloted Japanese cargo ship arrives at the International Space Station","url":"/International/video/unpiloted-japanese-cargo-ship-arrives-international-space-station-70885996"}