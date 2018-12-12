Transcript for US diplomats in Cuba suffered inner-ear damage, doctors say

February of porn seventeen got in reaching phone call after sir replay when years in the military. And I'll be here five years you have my I never even got that phone call when I was in the military. And the phone call was this is the State Department we have a problem. In the individual on the phone told me about it in a individual in Bonn who. It hurt odd noises. Had felt the pain is here ringing in this year and the next morning was. Did he in confuse. So we saw that individual and then with two wonderful help our people oral oncology neurology. More individuals. Most referred by the State Department but some suffer for. And what we found we're gonna described today is. Objective evidence. Of balance disorders that affect the gravity. And unique. Cognitive dysfunction. So this is subjective not controversy though the evidence is there are people had gotten a it does not seem to resemble traumatic brain injury in the way that arched its experience has shown it. We're not it's not brain maybe. We do know for sure that it's an injury to the year in the breeze effective. He is the brain defected from the year is the brand effected directly we don't know in yet determined.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.