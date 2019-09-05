Transcript for U.S.-Iran tensions high

And why are with us I want to ask you about the tensions with Iran because president Trump Place new sanctions there. And now Iran has abandon a couple parts of the nuclear deal so what do we know about that. Well we know what's been going on militarily we know that that aircraft carriers and. We saw the top of the show is gone from through the Suez Canal and is now on the Red Sea. On that stray current ways of potentially being sent to the Middle East as a response to deter Iran because of threats US intelligence at perceives. They either Iran or its proxies were planning attacks against US forces in the Middle East. That is the highest tension so we've seen between United States and Iran in quite some time. But yesterday was the one year anniversary to the United States the trump administration announced that it was pulling out. The Iran denuclearization deal. On and on that anniversary United States impose new sanctions on because United States says that Iran continues to use exports have in this case iron. Steel and copper uses the money from there was sales to fund its line activities or its terrorist activities throughout on the Middle East region. But in turn you had Iran saying that they were stepping back from port certain portions of the that Iran deal. I particularly because they even though the US is no longer and it our European partners are still with that in that they are major trading partner with Iran. I'll and they said that if. They don't see your response. To their step back within sixty days they're going to resume. The enrichment of uranium which is what brought this all about in the first place so. A lot of rhetoric going on right now we're seeing the military angle but now you're also seeing more on the diplomatic scale. And if that. Deal does follow part that could just signal a hold ramp up in tensions between United States and Iran. All right Larry Martinez at the Pentagon thank you so much for joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.