US military base in Syria hit by deadly rocket attacks

ABC News' senior Pentagon reporter provides updates on the rockets fired at a U.S. base known as Green Village in eastern Syria as the U.S. strikes back.

March 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live