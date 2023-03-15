US, Russian forces discuss downing of American drone

ABC News’ Luis Martinez and contributor Doug Lute discuss the latest following a midair collision between a Russian fighter jet and a U.S. drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday.

March 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live