Transcript for US sends aid to help Venezuelans

Down at homestead air reserve base in Florida with the US. The Venezuelan. And you see behind me in this. The US will be shipping hiking it emergency nutrition and other foods that do. Messing about 190. He'd on the border in a CD called could be done. Inside the left son hated been distributed to the thousands of refugees that crossed the border they are almost every day. The two world the Venezuelan president and blocked. Almost all of the rest of it but that could change tomorrow and opposition leader won Waco and his supporters but I'm marching some of it back across the border. White goes and recognized by the United States and over fifty other countries as the rightful leader of Venezuela. But Madieu still controls the armed forces and he is that goat eight will be allowed in. Shutting down the Brazilian border yesterday and potentially closing the Colombian border today. That was sort of a showdown on Saturday evening in Dora and security forces and why go and his supporters. I'm how to begin and you're watching ABC news five.

