Transcript for Venezuela fighter 'aggressively shadowed' US plane

Also rising tensions of Venezuela with the US accusing Venezuela of fighter jet of coming dangerously close and American intelligence plane. US officials say the jet aggressively shadowed the military plane in international airspace. For the Venezuela say it happened over their territory. Embattled president Nicholas majora remains in power despite calls by the US and other countries for him. To step down. Two bureaus biggest airlines canceled flights to Cairo Egypt over unspecified security concerns. This after the British government warned of a quote heightened risk of terrorism against aviation. On Saturday British Airways canceled flights for seven days Jerry Bates who found that did the same but only for one day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.