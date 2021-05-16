Video shows chaotic scene of bleacher collapse in Jerusalem

At least two people were killed and dozens were injured after a bleacher collapsed during Shavuot prayers in Jerusalem. The incident is not connected with the ongoing fighting, officials said.
0:38 | 05/16/21

