Transcript for New video shows moment Iran seized ship

The UK is trying to figure out how to respond to Iran after it seized a British oil tanker in what's being described as an act of retaliation. Newly released video shows Iran's revolutionary guard taking over the tanker with nearly two dozen crew members on port. British warship tried to intervene but it was too far away to help. NEC's Megan attempt risky and has more on the rising tensions Megan. Yeah high line ads this latest crisis plays out in the Persian gulf president trump ordered more troops to deploy to the Middle East. Tensions with the Ron escalating this morning. New video released by Iran showing the moment a Ronnie and a Revolutionary Guards seized a British flagged tanker in the Strait of Hormuz a vital oil passageway. Notice the empty Jack and in the Ronnie in flag hoisted from the ship's bridge in this newly obtained audio listen to the exchange between the crews. Did you all day a little bit bit of the senate this is certainly push its Austral C treat sick tomorrow all they're saying hey your. Do I played as freaks out there. It's big the the group immediately. This ship captured Friday that passed the writing commandos. Riding officials say the vessel violated international maritime law. But British officials say Iran is calling it retaliation. For the UK seizure of an Ronnie and tinker just over two weeks ago that was believed to be headed to Syria. A breach of EU sanctions. Let's be clear that this was a whole style and aggressive acts. This latest seizure coming one day after the US Downey of an Iran Ian drone that was flying too close to an American navy ship in the gulf. On Sunday secretary of state Mike Pompeo saint despite the fact these are not the actions of a country headed toward the right direction the US is willing to talk. We're prepared to negotiate across a broad spectrum of issues with no preconditions. And British leaders are expected to address parliament today to discuss how they will respond to the ship's seizure. They didn't have rid Vienna in her ABC news. HTM debut thanks so much and I.

