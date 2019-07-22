-
Now Playing: Iran releases video of the moment it seized a British tanker
-
Now Playing: New video purportedly shows masked Iranian commandos rappelling onto the British flagged ship
-
Now Playing: New video shows moment Iran seized ship
-
Now Playing: New developments in the murder mystery of couple found dead in Canada
-
Now Playing: Vatican mystery deepens as investigators say they found thousands of bones
-
Now Playing: Dozens of buried bones spark a new mystery at the Vatican
-
Now Playing: Trump is stepping up for A$AP Rocky to be released
-
Now Playing: New video shows moments when the Iranian Navy seized a British oil tanker
-
Now Playing: Mount Etna erupts Friday closing airports
-
Now Playing: Vatican opens chambers to continue search of teen missing since 1980s
-
Now Playing: 25 sheep led through Parisian parks
-
Now Playing: Snake catcher nabs eastern brown snake in Queensland
-
Now Playing: Mysterious bones unsurfaced in the Vatican City
-
Now Playing: American woman, Australian boyfriend killed during road trip in Canada
-
Now Playing: US intensifies air patrols over the Strait of Hormuz
-
Now Playing: Rapper ASAP Rocky must remain behind bars: Swedish authorities
-
Now Playing: Pilots ignored computer warnings before crashing near Guam
-
Now Playing: World In Photos: NYC blackout, Ebola outbreak, San Juan protests