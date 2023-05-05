Wagner mercenaries are being replaced by Russian paratrooper assault units in Bakhmut

This comes as the leader of the Russian mercenary group says they are pulling their troops out of Bakhmut due to a lack of support from Russia.

May 5, 2023

