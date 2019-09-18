A bride-to-be dreams that she’s swallowed her engagement ring only to wake up and discover it wasn’t just a dream. ABC News’ Will Ganss has the details on this bizarre story.

Woman who married at 16 says 'I knew I was going to be married regardless'

Abby Gillis was 16 when she married her 20-year-old boyfriend and father to her child. She said she stands by her decision to marry young.