Seeing the war from the ground in Gaza

Bisan Owda, a Palestinian filmmaker, influencer and European Union ambassador of good will joins ABC News correspondent James Longman to break down the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

October 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live