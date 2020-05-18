Wuhan will attempt to test entire population for COVID-19

More
The new campaign will double the amount of tests conducted daily in an effort to find asymptomatic carriers.
1:12 | 05/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wuhan will attempt to test entire population for COVID-19
Yeah. Don't just calm even though you're young workers union president Alexander and home home. Yeah. And number oxygen into Placer president Jim and Bob. Call thousands and thousands of England usually. Mom. Bottles all. I evaluated hunting animals on the chanting slogans and it coming out. We'll yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:12","description":"The new campaign will double the amount of tests conducted daily in an effort to find asymptomatic carriers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"70751454","title":"Wuhan will attempt to test entire population for COVID-19","url":"/International/video/wuhan-attempt-test-entire-population-covid-19-70751454"}