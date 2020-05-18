Transcript for Wuhan will attempt to test entire population for COVID-19

Yeah. Don't just calm even though you're young workers union president Alexander and home home. Yeah. And number oxygen into Placer president Jim and Bob. Call thousands and thousands of England usually. Mom. Bottles all. I evaluated hunting animals on the chanting slogans and it coming out. We'll yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.