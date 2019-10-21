Zombies take over the streets in Mexico City

More
Crowds of people in costume took to the streets for the city’s annual Zombie Walk.
0:47 | 10/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Zombies take over the streets in Mexico City
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:47","description":"Crowds of people in costume took to the streets for the city’s annual Zombie Walk. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/International","id":"66423804","title":"Zombies take over the streets in Mexico City","url":"/International/video/zombies-streets-mexico-city-66423804"}