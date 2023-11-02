Author and organizational psychologist Adam Grant on "Hidden Potential"

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with author and psychologist Adam Grant about his book, "Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things" and how to unlock that ability within oneself.

November 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live