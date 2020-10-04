-
Now Playing: Faith Friday
-
Now Playing: A tough-talking New York City landlord with a love-your-neighbor message
-
Now Playing: Faith Friday: Millions are coming up with new ways to celebrate Passover and Easter
-
Now Playing: Adorable toddler crashes zoom party to play peek-a-boo
-
Now Playing: Gov. Cuomo's office presents a video showing what "New York tough" looks like
-
Now Playing: Alabama church holds drive-thru confessions in response to the pandemic
-
Now Playing: This family re-created ‘The Simpsons’ opening credits
-
Now Playing: SSK At Home: A quarantine love story
-
Now Playing: J.Lo’s nutritionist shares dishes you can find in your pantry
-
Now Playing: How to take care of your financial health
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on reusable food wraps and more
-
Now Playing: How to celebrate Easter virtually amid coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Churches resort to unorthodox new methods for Easter
-
Now Playing: Preparing for Easter amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Religious holidays during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Spring clean in quarantine
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus crisis causes families to struggle to put food on the table
-
Now Playing: Many Americans face new challenges when it comes to putting meals on the table
-
Now Playing: 8-year-old boy celebrated by local police officers during quarantined birthday