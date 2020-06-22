Transcript for How to find a caregiver safely this summer amid pandemic

With the end of the school year and summer camp plans all in limbo due to this pandemic, working parents are scrambling to find child care. What options are available and how do you make sure your family is safe? Here to discuss all of this is CEO of care.com is Tim Allen. As we all know, businesses are starting to reopen. Moms and dads going back to work. Are you seeing a big increase of families on care.com looking for caregivers right now? We are, we're seeing a triple-digit increase of families looking for in-home care. We recently a survey, 63% of parents are very reluctant to take their kids back to day cares or group care, which is actually exacerbated an already existing childcare issue for affordability and accessibility. Even before the pandemic, I know finding child care is and wasn't easy. Of course, it's even more difficult. What are some questions parents should be asking a potential caregiver during these times? Yes, we highly encourage conversation. When you're bringing a child care worker into your home, the things we encourage, start to ask questions, a personal contact tracing so to speak. We think you should establish rules on mask, handwashing, this is your home environment. So parents can control the environment and the exposure circle that their children or elderly members of their family are exposed to. Having direct conversations and we also highly encourage putting it in writing. You should sit down and write down what you agree to and you're asking the questions about where they have been, are they wearing masks? Are they following all the practices? I'm curious, is it reasonable to ask a caregiver to wear a mask and to keep on some of those practices you want them to be doing while with your children, when they're at home, with their relatives, what's reasonable to ask them to do? It's absolutely reasonable. If you're bringing in a caregiver on a regular basis into your home it's perfectly acceptable for you to ask them to follow the safest practices. It goes both ways. Caregivers should be asking families, what safety practices are they following? As caregivers enter into the home, they want to make sure they haven't been exposed. So both conversations on both sides. Everything is on the table. You should have those conversations directly. That makes a lot of sense. Child care costs have long been a financial burden for so many families. Nannies in a higher demand, should parents expect to pay more than before this pandemic? It's affordable still. Lot of family members were very familiar with the exposure circles they've had, are starting to group together and do what we call nanny-sharing. They're using the care.com platform to find a nanny or bringing cousins or brothers and sisters together and have the nanny take care of them. We certainly appreciate all of that information, Tim Allen, thank you for your time. Thank you.

