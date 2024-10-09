Florida Highway Patrol rescues tied up dog ahead of Hurricane Milton

A Florida Highway Patrol officer rescued a dog left tied to a fence off of I-75 in Florida, stranded in chest-high water ahead of Hurricane Milton.

October 9, 2024

