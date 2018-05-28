Girl covered in chocolate denies eating mom's cake

Little Juliet didn't let having chocolate all over her face stop her from denying eating her mom's birthday cake.
1:16 | 05/28/18

And electrical to do. We'll watch her hands. Did you eat cake. You didn't have any case. Well what have you been eating. An update. You know addressing a bit of cake. You had some K. You're dead you ate cake. It. My funny. I think a funny one cake. Out. Why didn't wash your hands. Larry I hired hands he. How do they get sticky. Oh. And here is sticky from the floor. Make sear it and. Yeah I. This rapidly K you've been eaten cake.

