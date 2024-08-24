How to help kids deal with stress in back-to-school season

Parenting expert and life coach Ericka Sóuter joins ABC News to share tips on dealing with stress during the back-to-school season.

August 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live