'Kidults' taking the toy world by storm

ABC News' Will Ganss explores why "kidults" – 12 and older – have become more interested in buying toys and how toy brands are capitalizing on the trend.

November 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live