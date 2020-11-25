Lion cub born at Santa Barbara Zoo

More
Pauline was born in November and spent her first weeks at the veterinary hospital after becoming critically ill.
0:30 | 11/25/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Lion cub born at Santa Barbara Zoo
And I. And and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Pauline was born in November and spent her first weeks at the veterinary hospital after becoming critically ill. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Lifestyle","id":"74401951","title":"Lion cub born at Santa Barbara Zoo","url":"/Lifestyle/video/lion-cub-born-santa-barbara-zoo-74401951"}