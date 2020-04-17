Transcript for A lot of people are turning to their faith for answers during this pandemic

During this time at a lot of people are turning to their faith for answers and words of encouragement to joining us now is spiritual leader Michael Beckwith Michael thank you so much for being with us and as a spiritual leader explained to us what you bring to your practice and your community. Well to head our community we have obviously like speed services. Last Sunday we had over a 100000 people Ewing. We have a new meditation that we offer we ever morning recession that we offer at 8 AM. Argues ministries in our young children's ministries are on line as well. We have a Friday night gathering to people tune in all over the world to have conversation and dialogue where. Basically to keep him out of fear. We discovered today at the greatest virus is that a virus at the mine which is here. Which is in which he tunes the immune system so individuals are more susceptible to disease. So what's an individual. Comes more to their faith their whole. There's sense of maybe being at home we're not alone. They become more available to discernment. More available to being of service more available to compression. Something that I talk over the years is that spiritual community grants immunity in the world written that life. We discovered. So much good. People are becoming involved where where they practice their. Yeah that's right people are really learning that in mind body soul connection right now because. We're kind of forced to face it in these times and you said you've reached hundreds of thousands which is remarkable there are some helpful tools so that I know you suggest for people. They can use if they're feeling anxious right now they're feeling that here what can they do what tools can they use. With defending anxious right now that means they have a fear that future. What you need to do right now is to stop. And come to a sense of gratitude and Thanksgiving for anything at all. And and any changes in think about your loved ones and how much you'd look at them. Now when you come in today and gratitude love factor your body begins to produce ox it's hosted. Opposites hosts who takes you out of the fight and slight reaction. In move due to a higher state of awareness. Where you can more susceptible to wisdom and guy it's in making the right choices in the mold. Exaggerates the NH dismissed the streets you Wear his gratitude and love it completes you let a whole another level. I teach people read since you have to work here it's. On a regular basis. As you washing your hands begin to say something to yourself like. I am protected it maintains sustained. By the presence that's never an absence. The presence of god the presence of love that threatens the peace it's never an absence. So you complete course in your hands. You had not allowed your moral beauty heights home back here or worst case scenarios. Your mind has now become a live look great ability and great out there. I love that because when your washing your hand that is when your thinking about oh my gosh I hope I don't have the virus on me so that's a perfect way to combat the negative thought it might creep in when your washing your hands. What message do you have of optimism meeting into this weekend for people who are watching right now. I want people to begin to ask the question you know who I want to be. As I'm going through this particular as the nation as the world is going through this particular crisis and when you begin to ask who you want to be. You remember that there's something which and you that's actually greater than what's happening in the war. And you begin to grow into the person you want to beat. We discovered that people Eddie got asked this question. Indeed to springing up all over that place. People look but he notes on people's doors and boards the grocery store connects upward it looked cooked birds other. Because they're not operating from a higher state of awareness. Rather then they debilitating fear doubt and worry where this. I want people to know that we're going to get through this. A better aren't immune systems are becoming stronger what we're doing particularly in the state community. And and that not too queen eight. Worst case scenario ends. Create scenarios in your mind where there are opportunities. Rick possibilities. In each of that's grown to become bettered. I love that who do we want to be Michael Beckwith thank you so much. We certainly appreciate that guidance you've given ask heading into the weekend. Thank you we hear and it got bay which you deserve it thank you for the the opportunity.

