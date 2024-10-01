Nonprofit rescues food from going to waste, provides it to those in need.

Nonprofit organization Sharing Excess rescues millions of pounds of perfectly good food from ending up in landfills, redirecting it to those who are food insecure.

October 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live