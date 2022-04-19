Peloton instructor on new motivational book

ABC News speaks with Peloton instructor Tunde Oyeneyin about her new book "Speak," covering her success on the exercise platform, her struggles with body image and how she motivates her students.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live