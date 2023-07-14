Rehabilitated sea turtle released to join Tour de Turtles

A juvenile green sea turtle rehabilitated in Florida was fitted with a satellite-tracking transmitter and released to join an online race that follows long-distance migrations of sea turtles.

July 14, 2023

