Transcript for Revelation comes to light about a pivotal American pioneer in the world of whiskey

We're back now with a fascinating revelations coming to light about a pivotal American pioneer in the world of whiskey. ABC's Deborah Roberts with the family secrets that may change the way you view tonight's cocktail. Tucked away on the horse farm in Lynchburg Tennessee lies a vast history that was largely untapped until now. Until you zoom who's doing. Did not that was skis like maker's mark wild Turkey Jack Daniels and barreled their brands and to the American tale. It turns out there was an unspoken pioneer who paved the way for the popular beverage. Tennessee whiskey. Incher uncle nearest whiskey named fourth former slaves Nathan nearest green. He also happened to be the first known black master distillers in the country there was this man. Who did not fit the mold of what we usually see as a master Stiller in America the company's roots following an unlikely camaraderie born on a plantation. It was his ties a contrary to a story reported by Daniels for more than a century that a local pastor and moonshine distillery trained him in his craft. It was actually your screen here is rather became a mix or teach. They tell him everything he knew about. Green's great great grand daughter Victoria Eddie Butler is currently the master blender for uncle dearest whiskey not only were they making whiskey they were building a French. Bond. That was unheard. You know and an eighteen country. There's green had unknowingly made whiskey history but it wouldn't be until decades later after five generations master blenders. They Greene's name would finally make its mark. Less than three years the family's legacy holds a firm's stake among American whiskey distillers and pioneers. We have calculated at more than two million. People have to raise a glass of our players worldwide but with the outbreak of the nineteenth. The company began looking for ways to combat protective gear price gouging and to get in 95 masks and PP each of those on the front lines. You realize if you were taking care of the people I'm. The front mind but what about people that are deemed most vulnerable that aren't on the front lines. They decided to extend their reach even further. Temporarily closed for two hours the team turned the distillery in to a ground zero for hacking distributing masks to communities of color across the country. 80% of the deaths from this all African Americans when UC day your people are struggling. Due to the lack something we're very pleased that we're able to field. Now nearest greens legacy permeating a pandemic. After. And beginning a new chapter in its short history and to have the privilege and honor of carrying around my great great grandfather's legacy. Is beyond. Great you know it's act can't really put words to hot deals I'm very honored to do it. I am honored to continue to do it my great great an upstart. Deborah Roberts ABC news. A legacy of giving continued our thanks to Deborah Roberts for that story.

