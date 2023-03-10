‘So often everything is on their shoulders’: Paula Faris on ditching mom guilt

ABC News' Trevor Ault spoke with Paula Faris, an Emmy-winning journalist and mother of three, about her new book, "You Don't Have to Carry It All: Ditch the Mom Guilt and Find a Better Way Forward."

March 10, 2023

