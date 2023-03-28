Siblings on gaming's changing face: 'We're going to see diversity in all types'

ABC News' Justin Finch reports on siblings Ernest and Jaycee Holmes about their roles as Black creators and developers changing the face of video games and tech through their nonprofit CodeHouse.

March 28, 2023

