‘The Right Stuff’ for comfy clothes just in time for winter
Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto brings the coziest clothing you’ll need as the temperatures drop.
December 13, 2024
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Syrians celebrate rebel's ousting of al-Assad in Damascus
- Live
Snowy weather conditions in Westfield, NY
- Live
View of Damascus after rebels oust Assad
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Cold Blast for the East; ice storm warning in the Midwest; West Coast gets strong winds, heavy rain and snow
- Live
Snow fall blankets Oswego, NY
Top Stories
Top Stories
Nancy Pelosi hospitalized during trip abroad1 hour ago
CEO killing suspect not member of UnitedHealthcare, company says1 hour ago
Iran the ‘big loser’ with changing Syria: International security expert2 hours ago
Russia targets Ukrainian infrastructure with attack of missiles, drones4 hours ago
Brother of Israeli hostage to speak at UN1 hour ago
No shock with new ‘Diddy’ sexual assault allegations: Legal expert3 hours ago
Selena’s killer eligible for parole in March3 hours ago
Ex-wife, 4 others arrested in 'ambush' murder of California doctor1 hour ago
Massive snowstorm slams millionsDec 13, 2024
Brutal cold blankets eastern USDec 13, 2024
Prosecutors take case against Luigi Mangione to grand juryDec 13, 2024
Lawmakers demand answers over mysterious drone sightingsDec 13, 2024
Parents of missing American found in Syria speak outDec 13, 2024
Bird strike causes emergency landing on American Airlines flightDec 13, 2024
Bill Belichick talks new role as UNC football coachDec 13, 2024
Never-before-seen Barbara Walters clip with JonBenet Ramsey’s parentsDec 13, 2024
United Airlines integrates Apple AirTags to track luggageDec 13, 2024
Stanley recalls select travel mugsDec 13, 2024
Dick Vitale says he's cancer freeDec 13, 2024
New study shows women of color disproportionately dying of breast cancerDec 13, 2024
Teacher battling cancer ‘blown away’ by big surpriseDec 13, 2024
Streaming TV price hikes could be ‘wave of the future'Dec 13, 2024
Subway power outage leaves thousands of passengers strandedDec 13, 2024
Elton John and Lady Gaga on his more than 50 years of making musicDec 13, 2024
Incarcerated fathers take daughters to special dance behind barsDec 13, 2024
How Syrian rebels took down Bashar al-AssadDec 12, 2024
Missing American found alive wandering barefoot in SyriaDec 12, 2024
Probe finds no evidence feds were involved in inciting Jan. 6 attackDec 12, 2024
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexually assaulting 3 men in new lawsuitsDec 12, 2024
Trump invites Xi to inauguration: SpokespersonDec 12, 2024
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022